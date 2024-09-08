Caprock Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 323,866 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,576 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Caprock Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $16,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA opened at $50.37 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $49.98. The stock has a market cap of $131.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

