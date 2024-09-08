Caprock Group LLC Grows Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 105.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,363 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 180.4% in the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.29.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $54.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.93. The company has a market cap of $188.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.16. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

