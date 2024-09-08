Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 118.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,680 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 440 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 138.3% during the second quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $76.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $616.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $77.81.
Insider Transactions at Walmart
In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,851,892.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,398 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $166,661.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 463,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,239,034.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,790.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,960,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,851,892.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,144,237 shares of company stock worth $730,497,016 in the last three months. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Barclays increased their target price on Walmart from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Walmart from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.99.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Walmart
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Walmart
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.