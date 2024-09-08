Caprock Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Caprock Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $32,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $3,831,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $683,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 70,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 1,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 40.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,051,000 after acquiring an additional 6,554 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWV stock opened at $307.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $312.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.69. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $233.54 and a 1 year high of $322.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

