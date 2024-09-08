Caprock Group LLC Acquires 6,374 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,374 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $11,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 60 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $476.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $442.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $359.77 and a 1-year high of $490.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $459.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 9,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.06, for a total transaction of $4,072,169.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,940 shares in the company, valued at $26,585,476.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.80, for a total transaction of $42,192,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,649,308 shares in the company, valued at $42,965,195,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,167,931 shares of company stock worth $531,284,982. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MA. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Compass Point started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $525.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $510.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.