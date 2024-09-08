Caprock Group LLC Acquires 5,287 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 39.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,691 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,287 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of American Express by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,315 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 4,682 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its position in American Express by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in American Express by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 271 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $244.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $244.57 and a 200 day moving average of $234.15. The company has a market cap of $175.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. American Express has a 12-month low of $140.91 and a 12-month high of $261.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.26 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.60 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 32.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 13.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of American Express from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on American Express from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America downgraded American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of American Express from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.70.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

