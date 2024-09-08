Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $112.68

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$112.68 and traded as high as C$113.76. Canadian Pacific Kansas City shares last traded at C$112.39, with a volume of 595,394 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CP. ATB Capital increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$130.00 to C$133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$124.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$131.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$123.00 to C$136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$123.87.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$110.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$112.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of C$104.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.78.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (TSE:CP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.01 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.55 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 8.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 4.2741935 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is currently 20.38%.

In other news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. In other Canadian Pacific Kansas City news, Senior Officer Laird Joseph Pitz sold 5,480 shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.71, for a total value of C$436,796.55. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 21,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$112.01, for a total value of C$2,430,629.59. In the last quarter, insiders sold 150,230 shares of company stock valued at $15,997,811. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

