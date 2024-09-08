Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target Increased to C$62.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CAR.UN. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$54.00 to C$54.25 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.10.
CAPREIT is Canada’s largest publicly traded provider of quality rental housing. As at December 31, 2023, CAPREIT owns approximately 64,300 residential apartment suites, townhomes and manufactured home community sites that are well-located across Canada and the Netherlands, with approximately $16.5 billion of investment properties in Canada and Europe.
