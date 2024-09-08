Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.20.

CCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$81.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$80.00 to C$75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

In other Cameco news, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total transaction of C$2,004,468.75. In related news, Director Catherine Gignac purchased 5,500 shares of Cameco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$52.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$291,417.50. Also, Senior Officer Brian Arthur Reilly sold 28,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.27, for a total transaction of C$2,004,468.75. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSE:CCO opened at C$50.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.39, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$60.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$63.47. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$48.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.66.

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.25). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.23% and a net margin of 9.70%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cameco will post 1.3534982 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

