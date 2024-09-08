California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Citigroup

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup from $63.00 to $65.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on California Resources in a report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of California Resources in a report on Monday, August 12th. Mizuho raised their target price on California Resources from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Bank of America raised California Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on California Resources from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $63.00.

NYSE CRC opened at $48.14 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.33. California Resources has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $58.44.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $514.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.07 million. California Resources had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 11.27%. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that California Resources will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.41%.

In other news, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Christian S. Kendall acquired 20,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.97 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,333.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,180,062. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Francisco Leon sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.18, for a total value of $368,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 166,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,181,437.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in California Resources by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 840,076 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,935,000 after acquiring an additional 76,172 shares in the last quarter. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $831,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in California Resources by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,299,902 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $180,440,000 after acquiring an additional 190,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP lifted its stake in California Resources by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 28,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Company Profile

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production, and carbon management company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

