C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Given “Neutral” Rating at Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Companies reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Northland Capmk raised C3.ai from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on C3.ai from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.70.

C3.ai Price Performance

NYSE:AI opened at $21.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.64. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $38.30.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.94 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 93.36% and a negative return on equity of 30.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other C3.ai news, CFO Hitesh Lath sold 3,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $82,817.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,390 shares in the company, valued at $203,668.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 34.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of C3.ai

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in C3.ai by 2.1% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 4.4% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 12,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 0.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 6.2% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C3.ai Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

