BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY25 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of CAD2.75-3.25 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09. The company issued revenue guidance of CAD7.8-8.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.61 billion. BRP also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.010-2.376 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DOOO shares. Citigroup increased their target price on BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperformer rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut BRP from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BRP currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.75.

BRP Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $62.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.07. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.15 and a fifty-two week high of $79.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.02.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. BRP had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 101.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BRP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. BRP’s payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

