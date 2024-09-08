BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23, reports. BRP had a return on equity of 101.72% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. BRP updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.010-2.376 EPS and its FY25 guidance to CAD2.75-3.25 EPS.

BRP Trading Down 4.8 %

BRP stock opened at $62.91 on Friday. BRP has a one year low of $57.15 and a one year high of $79.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

BRP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be paid a $0.152 dividend. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.03%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in BRP by 66.7% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Dnca Finance bought a new stake in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth $66,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000.

DOOO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of BRP from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of BRP from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.75.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

