Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Stock Holdings Lowered by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 97,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. New South Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth $239,421,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,314,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,424,000 after buying an additional 4,501,410 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,922,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,387,000 after buying an additional 3,695,774 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 11,498,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $464,078,000 after buying an additional 2,595,793 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 24,562,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,241,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.19. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a 52-week low of $28.35 and a 52-week high of $44.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Free Report ) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 92.37% and a net margin of 51.29%. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.74%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BAM shares. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $46.00 to $45.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. CIBC increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

