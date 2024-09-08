Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Delta Financial Advisors LLC

Delta Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,357 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMY. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of BMY opened at $48.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $39.35 and a twelve month high of $61.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.71, a PEG ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 12.51% and a negative net margin of 14.06%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently -77.42%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

