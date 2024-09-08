Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Brighthouse Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $49.44.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $42.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.16. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $40.24 and a twelve month high of $56.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,052. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $297,397.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,571,093.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,248 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the second quarter worth $89,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Brighthouse Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Brighthouse Financial by 216.0% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 3,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

