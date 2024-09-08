Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of Bridgeline Digital stock opened at $1.09 on Wednesday. Bridgeline Digital has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.06.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 62.72% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.

