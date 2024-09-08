Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
Separately, Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Bridgeline Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Analysis on BLIN
Bridgeline Digital Trading Up 1.8 %
Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 million. Bridgeline Digital had a negative net margin of 62.72% and a negative return on equity of 84.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Bridgeline Digital will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.
About Bridgeline Digital
Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Bridgeline Digital
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Bridgeline Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgeline Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.