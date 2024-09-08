BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO) Shares Sold by Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust cut its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 498,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.27% of BridgeBio Pharma worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBIO. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 57,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC raised its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 100,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 175.6% in the second quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in BridgeBio Pharma by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 99.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $102,586.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,103,390.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BridgeBio Pharma news, CFO Brian C. Stephenson sold 4,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $102,586.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,103,390.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Neil Kumar sold 27,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total value of $676,234.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,897,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,917,867.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $51.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of BridgeBio Pharma in a report on Monday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:BBIO opened at $30.70 on Friday. BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.63.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.61. The business had revenue of $2.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, creates, tests, and delivers transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from genetic diseases and cancers. Its products in development programs include AG10, a next-generation oral small molecule near-complete TTR stabilizer that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of TTR amyloidosis, or transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM); low-dose infigratinib, an oral FGFR1-3 selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 double-blinded, placebo-controlled pivotal study for the treatment option for children with achondroplasia; and BBP-631, an AAV5 gene transfer product candidate that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of congenital adrenal hyperplasia, or CAH, driven by 21-hydroxylase deficiency, or 21OHD.

