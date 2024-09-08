Brambles (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sets New 52-Week High at $24.89

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.89 and last traded at $24.46, with a volume of 16330 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $24.66.

Brambles Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Brambles Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.3722 dividend. This is an increase from Brambles’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th.

Brambles Company Profile

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

