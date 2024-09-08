Brady (NYSE:BRC) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.400-4.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Brady also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.40-$4.70 EPS.

Brady Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BRC opened at $72.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Brady has a 12 month low of $51.35 and a 12 month high of $76.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76.

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Brady had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $343.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Brady will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brady Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a positive change from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. Brady’s payout ratio is presently 23.98%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Brady from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

