BP’s (BP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Bank of America

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of BP (LON:BP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has a GBX 500 ($6.57) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BP from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 500 ($6.57) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.71) price objective on shares of BP in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 636.67 ($8.37).

BP stock opened at GBX 405.70 ($5.33) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 446.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 475.25. The company has a market capitalization of £66.53 billion, a PE ratio of 1,229.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.91, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This is a boost from BP’s previous dividend of $0.07. This represents a yield of 1.37%. BP’s dividend payout ratio is 6,969.70%.

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss purchased 87 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £377.58 ($496.49). In other BP news, insider Hina Nagarajan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 407 ($5.35) per share, with a total value of £20,350 ($26,758.71). Also, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 87 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.71) per share, for a total transaction of £377.58 ($496.49). Insiders have purchased a total of 10,099 shares of company stock worth $4,223,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

