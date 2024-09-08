Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Upgraded to Overweight by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $66.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $337.00 to $308.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $90.75.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $59.72 on Wednesday. Boyd Gaming has a twelve month low of $49.34 and a twelve month high of $68.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.79 and its 200 day moving average is $58.60.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $967.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $909.49 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 34.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Boyd Gaming declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total transaction of $4,404,619.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,423,498 shares in the company, valued at $85,737,284.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 73,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.23, for a total value of $4,404,619.90. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,423,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,737,284.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christine J. Spadafor sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.36, for a total value of $74,967.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,154.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,747,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,121 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $44,773,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,756,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,638,000 after purchasing an additional 628,512 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 2nd quarter worth $20,440,000. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 12.5% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,031,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,046,000 after purchasing an additional 335,984 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.81% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. The company operates through Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, Midwest & South, and Online segments.

