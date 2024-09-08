Bowie Capital Management LLC Buys 50,086 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Bowie Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 262,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,086 shares during the period. AON makes up 4.7% of Bowie Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bowie Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of AON worth $77,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AON. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in AON by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AON by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AON by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in AON by 262.7% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in AON in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AON shares. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $394.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AON from $353.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Monday, August 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AON from $300.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AON presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $337.27.

Shares of NYSE AON opened at $348.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.05. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $268.06 and a 12 month high of $350.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The company has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.00% and a return on equity of 252.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.675 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.16%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

