BNB Price Tops $501.58 on Exchanges (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 8th. BNB has a total market cap of $73.20 billion and approximately $1.32 billion worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BNB has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $501.58 or 0.00919387 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB (CRYPTO:BNB) is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 145,934,484 coins. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BNB’s official website is bnbchain.org/en. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 145,934,503.4241198. The last known price of BNB is 498.54762483 USD and is up 1.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2222 active market(s) with $1,314,566,505.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

Buying and Selling BNB

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

