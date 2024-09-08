BMO Capital Markets Raises The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Price Target to $104.00

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $100.00 to $104.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. CIBC upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Stephens increased their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of DSGX opened at $94.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.59 and a beta of 0.98. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $69.59 and a 52 week high of $104.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.09.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $163.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The Descartes Systems Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 703.3% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

