Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Blue Moon Group stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Blue Moon Group has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and sale of personal hygiene, home care, and fabric care products in China. It offers fabric care and cleaner products, including fabric softener, machine wash, classic, bacteria and odor removal, sportswear exclusive, hand-wash exclusive, and special laundry, as well as pre-wash treatment, travel-exclusive pack, and stain remover; and anti-septic disinfectant, such as multi-purpose, fabric, and household sanitiser.

