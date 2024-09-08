Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY) Announces $0.02 Dividend

Blue Moon Group Holdings Limited (OTC:BLUMY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, August 28th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.018 per share on Monday, October 7th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.
Blue Moon Group Price Performance
Blue Moon Group stock opened at $1.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28. Blue Moon Group has a 1 year low of $1.32 and a 1 year high of $1.35.
About Blue Moon Group
