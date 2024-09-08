BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Shares Sold by Emerald Advisers LLC

Emerald Advisers LLC reduced its position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 565,212 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 21,049 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $19,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Restaurants during the second quarter worth $187,000. 99.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO C Bradford Richmond bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.40 per share, for a total transaction of $73,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BJ’s Restaurants Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ BJRI opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.27 million, a PE ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.58 and a 200-day moving average of $33.92. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.64 and a 52-week high of $38.87.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The restaurant operator reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.21. BJ’s Restaurants had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The firm had revenue of $349.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. BJ’s Restaurants’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on BJRI. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Benchmark downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BJRI

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

(Free Report)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. The company was formerly known as Chicago Pizza & Brewery, Inc and changed its name to BJ's Restaurants, Inc in August 2004.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.