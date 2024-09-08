BitTorrent-New (BTT) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. BitTorrent-New has a total market capitalization of $888.96 million and $43.08 million worth of BitTorrent-New was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitTorrent-New token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitTorrent-New has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000283 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000857 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001396 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000530 BTC.

About BitTorrent-New

BTT is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the TRC-10 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent-New’s total supply is 990,000,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 968,246,428,571,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BitTorrent-New is https://reddit.com/r/bittorrenttoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitTorrent-New’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com. The official website for BitTorrent-New is bt.io. BitTorrent-New’s official Twitter account is @bittorrent.

BitTorrent-New Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent [New] (BTT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Tron20 platform. BitTorrent [New] has a current supply of 990,000,000,000,000 with 968,246,428,571,000 in circulation. The last known price of BitTorrent [New] is 0.00000079 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 171 active market(s) with $9,557,570.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bt.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTorrent-New directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitTorrent-New should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTorrent-New using one of the exchanges listed above.

