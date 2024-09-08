Bittensor Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.75 Billion (TAO)

Bittensor (TAO) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 7th. Bittensor has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion and approximately $51.30 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 13.9% against the dollar. One Bittensor token can currently be bought for about $238.29 or 0.00438441 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor launched on November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 7,352,829 tokens. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 7,347,315. The last known price of Bittensor is 240.91312476 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 86 active market(s) with $82,582,956.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

