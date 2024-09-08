BitcoinBR (BTCBR) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.76 Million

BitcoinBR (BTCBR) traded up 13.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One BitcoinBR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitcoinBR has traded up 22% against the dollar. BitcoinBR has a total market cap of $1.76 million and approximately $0.02 worth of BitcoinBR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About BitcoinBR

BitcoinBR’s launch date was November 4th, 2021. BitcoinBR’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. BitcoinBR’s official message board is bitcoinbr.medium.com. The official website for BitcoinBR is btcbr.info. BitcoinBR’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinbr_info. The Reddit community for BitcoinBR is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinbr_btcbr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin BR is a decentralized financial payment network that rebuilds the traditional payment stack on the blockchain. It utilizes a basket of fiat-pegged stablecoins, algorithmically stabilized by its reserve currency BTCBR, to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development.

[Telegram](https://t.me/BitcoinBR%5FInfo)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/MP3Vyuh5xf)[Medium](https://bitcoinbr.medium.com/)”

BitcoinBR Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinBR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinBR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinBR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

