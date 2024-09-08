Bitcoin Trading 7.2% Lower This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $1,064.74 billion and $789.26 million worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $53,906.98 on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.85 or 0.00558503 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.76 or 0.00036680 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.89 or 0.00081470 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000192 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
Bitcoin (BTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,751,509 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX.
