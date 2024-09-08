Bitcoin Private Price Reaches $0.19 on Major Exchanges (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.42 or 0.00050902 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.55 or 0.00038141 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00015069 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000304 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000429 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

