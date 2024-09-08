BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.71

Shares of BioCorRx Inc. (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.71 and traded as low as $0.32. BioCorRx shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 2,713 shares changing hands.
BioCorRx Stock Performance
The company has a market cap of $3.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day moving average is $0.71.
BioCorRx (OTCMKTS:BICX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter.
About BioCorRx
BioCorRx Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides treatment programs for substance abuse and related disorders in the United States. It distributes and licenses BioCorRx recovery program, a non-addictive and medication-assisted treatment program that includes a counseling program coupled with its proprietary naltrexone implant; and distributes UnCraveRx weight loss management program, a medically assisted weight management program to reduce food cravings combined with on-demand virtual lifestyle support, fitness, and nutrition.
