Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Big Lots from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Loop Capital raised Big Lots from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Big Lots currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.68. Big Lots has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $8.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05. The stock has a market cap of $14.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.28). Big Lots had a negative return on equity of 147.35% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.40) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -11.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in Big Lots in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Big Lots in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Big Lots by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Big Lots during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Big Lots in the 2nd quarter worth $269,000. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

