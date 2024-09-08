Benchmark Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Benchmark reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $192.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $214.00 price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $201.00.

ODFL stock opened at $184.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.46. The stock has a market cap of $40.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.99. Old Dominion Freight Line has a one year low of $165.49 and a one year high of $227.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.31%.

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total transaction of $1,951,700.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,602,670.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,401,621 shares in the company, valued at $282,146,307.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,795,649 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,780,004,000 after buying an additional 10,944,520 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,726,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,010,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,401,526 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,592,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,445,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,447,121 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,210,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,849,000 after acquiring an additional 270,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 101.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,443,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $535,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,116 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

