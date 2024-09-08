Beldex (BDX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $358.02 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 8th. One Beldex coin can now be bought for about $0.0536 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $358.02 million and approximately $992,119.93 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Beldex has traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,271.11 or 0.04177671 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00042202 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006811 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00013454 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001983 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,856,131 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,156,131 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Beldex Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

