Beldex (BDX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $362.55 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 7th. During the last week, Beldex has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0543 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges. Beldex has a market cap of $362.55 million and approximately $929,306.23 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2,283.56 or 0.04201598 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00040768 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00006780 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00011927 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00013206 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Beldex Coin Profile

Beldex (CRYPTO:BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,926,834,498 coins and its circulating supply is 6,679,134,498 coins. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official website is www.beldex.io. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

