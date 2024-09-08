Barclays Analysts Give Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) a C$43.00 Price Target

Barclays set a C$43.00 price target on Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$46.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Great-West Lifeco from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$43.78.

Shares of Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$44.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$41.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$41.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$41.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 37.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. Great-West Lifeco has a 52 week low of C$37.06 and a 52 week high of C$45.18.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.05 by C$0.06. Great-West Lifeco had a return on equity of 13.21% and a net margin of 11.32%. The company had revenue of C$8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.83 billion. Research analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 4.2808552 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Great-West Lifeco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.92%.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Charles Donald Harvey Henaire sold 25,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.72, for a total transaction of C$1,135,888.00. 70.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

