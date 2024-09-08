Bank of America Reaffirms Buy Rating for Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bank of America reiterated their buy rating on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a $256.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI restated an outperform rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. DA Davidson upgraded Apple from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Apple from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $238.62.

Get Apple alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Apple

Apple Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $220.82 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $223.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.26. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24. Apple has a 52-week low of $164.07 and a 52-week high of $237.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. Apple had a return on equity of 147.15% and a net margin of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $85.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.7 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total value of $20,644,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 191,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,542,136.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 5,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total transaction of $1,121,037.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,062.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,884 shares of company stock worth $23,723,887 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Brown Financial Advisory grew its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 1,364 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the second quarter. Core Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,968 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Lowery Thomas LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the second quarter. Lowery Thomas LLC now owns 7,607 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,602,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. grew its position in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. now owns 4,505 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.