Bank of America Boosts Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Price Target to $27.00

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Credo Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Credo Technology Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Credo Technology Group from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Credo Technology Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Credo Technology Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $34.00.

Get Credo Technology Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRDO

Credo Technology Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

CRDO opened at $24.38 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $36.80. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.44 and a beta of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.89.

In other news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total transaction of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,130,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,323,958.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Credo Technology Group news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.21, for a total value of $282,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,130,945 shares in the company, valued at $88,323,958.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lip Bu Tan sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total transaction of $191,426.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,125,061 shares in the company, valued at $97,908,161.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 892,310 shares of company stock valued at $27,376,087. 23.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Credo Technology Group

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 59.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 78.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

About Credo Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivCredo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Mexico, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Credo Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credo Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.