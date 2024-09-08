Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Acquired by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,622 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 2.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $9.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.32. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $12.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

