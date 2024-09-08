Banana Gun (BANANA) Price Hits $39.66

Banana Gun (BANANA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 7th. Banana Gun has a total market capitalization of $136.17 million and approximately $37.18 million worth of Banana Gun was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Banana Gun token can currently be purchased for $39.66 or 0.00073101 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Banana Gun has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Banana Gun

Banana Gun’s total supply is 8,703,916 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,433,366 tokens. The official website for Banana Gun is bananagun.io. Banana Gun’s official Twitter account is @bananagunbot.

Banana Gun Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Banana Gun (BANANA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Banana Gun has a current supply of 8,703,916.032566 with 3,433,366.19581571 in circulation. The last known price of Banana Gun is 39.40164374 USD and is up 7.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $44,078,758.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bananagun.io/.”

