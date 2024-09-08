Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 9,121 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Ballentine Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,121 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC owned about 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF worth $20,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPEM. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 282.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,380,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,272 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,376,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 44.4% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,431,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,985,000 after acquiring an additional 747,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 83.8% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,579,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,488,000 after acquiring an additional 719,833 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,491,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,239,000 after purchasing an additional 688,304 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPEM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.42. The company had a trading volume of 979,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,579,567. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.29. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.06 and a fifty-two week high of $39.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

