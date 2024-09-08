Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,861 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWBFree Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,861 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 1.3% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $68,888,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $4,471,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,512,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,533,000 after purchasing an additional 146,971 shares during the last quarter. Miller Investment Management LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $991,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,144,000.

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $5.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $295.88. 602,012 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $224.41 and a 1 year high of $309.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $300.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $291.16.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

