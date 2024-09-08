Ballentine Partners LLC Sells 1,444 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Ballentine Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 68,688,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,640,524 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,781,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,047,595,000 after buying an additional 2,209,020 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 31,699,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,104,615,000 after buying an additional 2,691,016 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455,461 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,975,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,063,000 after acquiring an additional 167,309 shares in the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:AGG traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.19. 8,830,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,056,020. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $101.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.66.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

