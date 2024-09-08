Ballentine Partners LLC Has $416.44 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,732,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 161,361 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 7.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC owned approximately 0.37% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $416,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 29,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.28. 8,036,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.75. The company has a market cap of $116.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

