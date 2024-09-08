Ballentine Partners LLC Has $36.47 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ballentine Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.7% of Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $36,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,028,000. Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,599,000. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 55,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,489,000 after buying an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $503,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $190.42. 806,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,465. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.51 and a 200-day moving average of $182.97. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $149.67 and a one year high of $196.24. The stock has a market cap of $82.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

