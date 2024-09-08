Ballentine Partners LLC Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,298 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,750,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 24,042.9% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 10,140 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 10,098 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in General Electric by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 225,814 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,821,000 after acquiring an additional 5,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in General Electric by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,184,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $534,123,000 after purchasing an additional 318,245 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,444,222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,288,136,000 after purchasing an additional 550,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 288,224 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,788 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on General Electric from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $201.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

General Electric Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $2.62 on Friday, reaching $161.23. 3,954,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,700,422. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. General Electric has a 1-year low of $84.42 and a 1-year high of $177.20. The company has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.18.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.21. General Electric had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 11th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.72%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

