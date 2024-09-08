Ballentine Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ballentine Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TMO. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMO stock traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $611.33. 1,868,789 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 938,285. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $584.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $578.20. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.30. The stock has a market cap of $233.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.41.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

