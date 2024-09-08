Ballentine Partners LLC Buys 122 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,493 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $4,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter worth $324,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in FedEx by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,506 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in FedEx by 122.5% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,186,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FDX traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $283.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,117,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,787,930. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $69.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $294.25 and a 200 day moving average of $272.09.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.04%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Argus lifted their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.96.

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total transaction of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Sriram Krishnasamy sold 8,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.14, for a total transaction of $2,611,688.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,246 shares in the company, valued at $3,797,974.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,345,646.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355 over the last quarter. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

